DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 516 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.7 %

MORN opened at $248.79 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total transaction of $2,324,886.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,191,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

