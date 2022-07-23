Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 390,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.33. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

