Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $865.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

