StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

