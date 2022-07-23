KeyCorp Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $325.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $239.93 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

