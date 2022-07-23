Mizuho Downgrades Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Neutral

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of PECO opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

