Mizuho Downgrades Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Neutral

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PECO opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
