True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUERF. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

