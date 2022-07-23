National Bank Financial Trims StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Target Price to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.