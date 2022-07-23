SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

About SimCorp A/S

(Get Rating)

See Also

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.