SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SimCorp A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.
About SimCorp A/S
