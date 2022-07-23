Gerard J. Michel Acquires 62,814 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DCTH stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

