Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $316,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,572,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,617.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $517.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

