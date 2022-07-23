RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.