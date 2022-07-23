Morgan Stanley Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 700

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 725 ($8.67) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.47) to GBX 595 ($7.11) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $647.50.

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

