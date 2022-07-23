Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UMGNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €29.00 ($29.29) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €25.80 ($26.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

