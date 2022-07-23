China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get China Molybdenum alerts:

China Molybdenum Stock Performance

OTC:CMCLF opened at 0.49 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a twelve month low of 0.40 and a twelve month high of 0.84.

China Molybdenum Company Profile

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Molybdenum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Molybdenum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.