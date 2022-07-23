Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$0.90

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.48.
Americas Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at about $2,747,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americas Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 838,844 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Silver (USAS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.