Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 692,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

