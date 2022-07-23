Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells $546,075.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

