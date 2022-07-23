Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $397,154.75 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,067,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $844,685.29.

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00.

On Monday, June 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $74.16 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,472.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,773,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

