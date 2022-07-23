Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $384,100.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

