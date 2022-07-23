Amit Yoran Sells 10,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90.

On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.