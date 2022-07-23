Amit Yoran Sells 10,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35.
- On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80.
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00.
Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
