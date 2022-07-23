Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.68 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities



Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

