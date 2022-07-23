MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

