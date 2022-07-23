Comerica Bank Buys 14,339 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 218.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.