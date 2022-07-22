Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

