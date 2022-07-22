Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.