Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 7,002 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

