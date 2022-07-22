Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.86.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.