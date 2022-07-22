Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.86.
Equifax Price Performance
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax
In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.