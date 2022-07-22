Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

