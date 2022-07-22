Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 49,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.57. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

