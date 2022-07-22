Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

