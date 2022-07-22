Morgan Stanley Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $117.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

