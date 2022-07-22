Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

