Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $17,808,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

