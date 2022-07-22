Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

