Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,705 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

NYSE C opened at $52.59 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

