Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

