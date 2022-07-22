Atria Investments LLC Has $35.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 250,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,516,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 53,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

