Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
