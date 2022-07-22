Mizuho Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $69.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.56.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE OVV opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $110,474,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

