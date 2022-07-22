Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $650.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.