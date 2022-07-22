Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

