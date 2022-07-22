JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $43.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.94% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

