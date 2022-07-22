Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

