Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.17.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.