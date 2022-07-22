Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $211.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.17. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

