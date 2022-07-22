Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

