The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

