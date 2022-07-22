The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 142,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

