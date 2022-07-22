Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

